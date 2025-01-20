Firefighters rescue couple, continue battling Palisades Fire in California

By Samantha Kadera

Click here for updates on this story

OREGON (KDRV) — Oregon firefighters are playing a crucial role in Southern California, where last weekend, a heroic rescue by two Oregon firefighters saved the lives of an elderly couple trapped by the Palisades Fire.

The two firefighters, part of the Douglas County strike team, were searching for hotspots in remote areas when they made the life-saving discovery.

While checking the area, they came upon a home still standing and found an elderly couple inside. The husband had suffered severe second-degree burns— possibly third-degree burns —during the initial fire front. The firefighters immediately called for medical assistance and coordinated with other teams to evacuate the couple to safety.

“We made contact with the wife and asked if she needed any help,” said Kevin Comstock of the Roseburg Fire Department. “Through that process, we learned that her husband had suffered serious burns.”

With the fire still spreading in the area, the firefighters quickly called for additional resources to provide advanced life support (ALS) care. Due to the remote location, the couple was evacuated using a Stokes basket to safely transport the husband out of the area.

In addition to their heroic rescue, Oregon firefighters have been working on fire prevention measures in the area. Yesterday, strike teams from Rogue Valley created a shaded fuel break by removing some trees and vegetation. This helps slow the spread of the fire and gives firefighters a better chance to control it.

With wind conditions still a major concern, the Oregon teams remain on high alert. The firefighters are working 24-hour shifts to keep hotspots under control, and local authorities are continuing to assess the situation to determine when the teams will be released.

“It’s all worth it because that is the ultimate goal, to help provide life safety,” Comstock added. “And it feels good to accomplish that.”

The 21 strike teams from Oregon, deployed to California, remain dedicated to containing the fire and ensuring the safety of residents and first responders in the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.