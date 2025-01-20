Congressman says act of arson at his office over TikTok ban was ‘foolish’

By Kathryn Merck

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WDJT) — After a teenager was arrested for allegedly setting Representative Glenn Grothman’s office on fire on Sunday, Jan.19, the congressman says the act of arson was not the proper way to respond to the debate about the app’s future.

“I don’t think anyone would be persuaded to his side of the issue by lighting a congressman’s office, so it’s kind of a foolish way to go about influencing what Congress does,” Grothman said in a Zoom call with CBS 58 on Monday, Jan 20.

Fond du Lac police say they have arrested a 19-year-old Menasha man who is suspected of setting fire to a strip mall which has office space leased to U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman.

“We are relieved that no one was injured, and the office was unoccupied at the time of the fire,” said Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein. “Acts of violence in any form are not tolerated, and we remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community. I am thankful for the swift response of our officers in helping knock down the fire and also locating the suspect of this arson.”

The suspect is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail and a charge of arson is being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stage and remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the social media platform TikTok went dark for users across the United States. While speaking to CBS 58, Grothman declined to address the future of the app.

“I wasn’t going to go into it, because to me, that’s what this guy wants,” Grothman said. “I think for me, specifically, to comment on TikTok after he tried to light the office on fire, would be what he wants.”

Grothman and the six Wisconsin Republican representatives voted in favor of a bill that would require TikTok’s parent company to sell or face a ban back in April. Two of Wisconsin’s Democratic representatives voted against that bill.

The Wisconsin Republican remained firm in his stance on the arson as the issue related to the social media app is far from extinguished.

“Over 100 million Americans were affected by the TikTok ban,” Grothman said. “This is the only guy who felt compelled to light fire to his congressman’s office.”

Grothman attended President Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, Jan. 20, prior to the interview with CBS 58. When asked what issues the President should address in the coming days and weeks, the subject of the TikTok ban was not on Grothman’s list. However, Grothman addressed immigration at the southern border and the cost of living.

“I hope he follows through on his promises to remove people who are here illegally,” Grothman said.

