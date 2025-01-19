Police officer fatally shoots dog while making an arrest, authorities say

By Nick Lentz

LANSING, Michigan (WWJ) — A dog is dead after a Lansing police officer shot them while trying to arrest a man in connection with a larceny complaint.

According to a written statement by Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus, the shooting happened Thursday afternoon on the 400 block of South Francis Avenue.

Two officers were in the area attempting to arrest a man in connection with a larceny complaint. The man allegedly had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police say the man was refusing to leave a vehicle he was in, and resisting attempts by officers to take him into custody.

A dog inside the vehicle allegedly bit one of the officers’ hands and arms while they were trying to arrest the man. After he was taken out of the vehicle, according to Backus, the dog bit both officers in the legs.

Police say one of the officers fired one shot at the dog while the man was resisting officers outside the car.

The two officers who were bitten were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“In situations such as this, the safety of the officers must be taken into consideration as well,” Backus said.

