Former pastor David Zandstra acquitted in 1975 cold case of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — After deliberating for three hours on Friday, a Delaware County jury has found an elderly pastor accused in the 1975 cold case murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington of Broomall not guilty, according to prosecutors.

Eighty-four-year-old David Zandstra — a former pastor in the area in the 1970s — was charged by Pennsylvania State Police in July 2023 with the 8-year-old girl’s murder based on newly uncovered information at that time.

Her remains were found two months after she went missing in Ridley Creek State Park. Police had alleged Zandstra offered Harrington a ride and attempted to sexually assault her. Investigators had claimed Zandstra fatally beat Harrington after she resisted his advances. It’s alleged a confession made by Zandstra about the killing was coerced by investigators.

The case sent shockwaves through Broomall and Marple Township in 1975. State Police revived the investigation in 2017.

When asked about reopening old cases, prosecutors said that even if it is an old case, and if they think they have the right guy, they’re going to go after them.

Prosecutors said it was 50 years ago and too many people passed who may have important details and recollections of the case.

Since his arrest, officials said Zandstra moved around to churches, including in Plano, Texas, and Marietta, Georgia, and is currently being investigated for other potential instances of child sex abuse.

The Harrington family said in a statement in September 2023: “Even now, when people share memories of her, the first thing they talk about is how amazing she was and still is at just 8 years old.”

