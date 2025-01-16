Driver suspected of impersonating CHP officer arrested

By Tim Fang

MARIN COUNTY, California (KPIX) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after authorities in Marin County said he was found driving a car modified to resemble a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

According to the San Rafael Police Department, officers spotted what they initially believed was a CHP vehicle in the area of Bellam Boulevard and the Interstate 580 overpass around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police described the vehicle as an older model Chevrolet Camaro coupe that looked like the ones used by the Highway Patrol nearly a decade ago.

The officers waved to the driver and noticed he was not wearing a uniform and did not appear to be a CHP officer.

Officers then made a U-turn to inspect the Camaro further. While the CHP decals on the doors looked official, police said the vehicle did not have the proper license plates and was not registered with the agency, prompting a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, police said the driver acknowledged that he placed the decals on the Camaro and that the public would believe it was a police car. The driver also claimed the vehicle was for a car show, but officers learned the car was recently removed from an impound yard for expired registration.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 25-year-old Matthew Bennett Connolly of Richmond. Connolly was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of impersonating a police officer. The Camaro was also impounded.

In a statement Thursday, police said they notified the CHP about the incident. Officers are investigating if Connolly or the vehicle were involved in any false impersonation cases.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact San Rafael Police at 405-485-3000 or by visiting srpd.org/tips.

