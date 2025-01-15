Residents arrested for alleged animal abuse

By Metia Carroll

DESTREHAN, Louisiana (WDSU) — Two Destrehan residents have been arrested after allegedly abusing multiple dogs at their home.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and animal control responded to a home at 214 Murray Hill Drive due to allegations of animal cruelty.

When deputies arrived they spoke to Doug Russell, 49 and Melissa LeBlanc, 48, about the abuse.

According to deputies, Russell allegedly used a machete to discipline the dog that attacked another dog at the home the night before and then he did not help dog with its injuries.

Deputies and animal control agents entered the home and found multiple emaciated and injured dogs throughout the home.

The animals were removed from the home and taken to an animal shelter for medical treatment.

Deputies believe the machete used to beat the dog was found in the front yard of the home.

Russell was arrested on seven counts of simple animal cruelty, two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, and seven counts of rabies vaccinations.

LeBlanc was arrested on seven counts of simple animal cruelty and seven counts of rabies vaccinations.

