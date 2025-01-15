Skip to Content
Mother accused of handcuffing 11-year-old to basement oil tank

By WGAL Staff

    LEBANON, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Lebanon County Regional Police arrested a woman they say handcuffed a child to an oil tank in a basement.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of East Kercher Avenue in Lebanon around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

“An investigation revealed the juvenile’s mother, Chazzity Candelario, had restrained the juvenile to an oil tank in the basement using handcuffs,” police said in a statement.

Candelario, 33, is charged with:

Endangering the welfare of a child False imprisonment Unlawful restraint

