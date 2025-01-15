Backcountry skier who died in avalanche was once a member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team

By Jesse Sarles

Colorado (KCNC) — An experienced solo backcountry skier and a one-time member of the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team was the person who died in an avalanche in Colorado a week ago. It is the only fatal avalanche in the state so far this winter.

On Jan. 7 Donald Moden Jr., 57, died on Red Mountain Number 3 near Red Mountain Pass.

Moden’s wife contacted the sheriff’s office when he missed a planned check-in. Then she went to the trailhead, found the avalanche and located her husband in a popular area for skiing known as Bollywood.

He was buried in 3 feet of snow, which was too deep for a self rescue.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says he was wearing an avalanche rescue transceiver and an avalanche airbag backpack which had not been deployed.

