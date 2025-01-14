Sun Prairie police arrest man for providing false information in search for missing woman

By Caroline Dade

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — Officers with the Sun Prairie Police Department have arrested a man in connection to their search for a woman who was reported missing on Sunday.

According to police, Gerson Blas Noe was the person last known to be with 27-year-old Ingrid Isamar Valverde-Ponce. Police arrested him for providing false information during their investigation.

Blas Noe is being held in the Dane County Jail, but he has not officially been charged. Jail records show he’s being held on a tentative charge of false information on kidnapping.

According to police, they are considering him a person of interest in the case.

Authorities are still looking for Valverde-Ponce, who was last seen on Saturday evening. They are asking anyone with relevant information to contact them.

