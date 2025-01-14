President Carter lives on through letter addressed to Cherokee man

By Stef Manchen

Click here for updates on this story

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma (KJRH) — In 1996, retired Navy Captain John Adair served as the Chairman of the Cherokee Nation Election Board.

He didn’t have much experience in politics but was recruited to help by friends who knew of his background in the service. Adair and a friend heard about the work the Carter Center did to preserve fair elections and reached out.

“They were extremely, extremely helpful, they brought maybe ten or twelve highly qualified individuals to Tahlequah,” said Adair.

The Democracy Program is one of the focuses of the 39th President’s Legacy Foundation.

As Chairman of the Cherokee Nation Election Commission at the time, Adair was looking for President Carter to help monitor their election.

Throughout his stay, Adair said the president and his team worked within the constructs of the commission and the tribe.

“The real winners were the Cherokee people because the election went real well,” he said.

To show his appreciation later on, Adair sent President Carter one of his sister’s paintings of famous Cherokee woman Nancy Ward.

Adair said he didn’t expect anything in return but was stunned to receive a letter back in the mail from Carter.

“It was very nice of him to remember me, and in the letter, it says ‘thank you for remembering me,’ like I would ever forget,” said Adair. “He is a president, but he’s also a navy guy, which I am. So it was pretty humbling for a president of the United States to send a letter to me.”

The letter now hangs in Adair’s office, a reminder of the time he spent helping the Cherokee Nation elect their next leader.

One line reads, ‘I understand that voters now feel more confident in the entire electoral process with the secrecy of the ballot guaranteed. This is in no small part due to the integrity and transparency you brought to the position of chairman…’

2 News asked Adair if it evoked any emotions or feelings when he looked at the letter.

“It didn’t for a while…, but with the passing of President Carter, it brought back memories, and it brought back memories,” he said. “You know, I’ve got something that’s pretty treasured.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.