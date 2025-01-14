How one dog salon is helping animals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires

By Joe Moeller

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People in Southern Nevada have been watching the destruction from the wildfires in Southern California. Many are wanting to help— some include a few organizations that are looking to support animals that are being impacted.

Manda Baker owns Desert Doggies Dog Salon in Las Vegas. She is stepping up to help wildfire victims.

“I said, ‘I can close my daycare for a few days to help out Southern California.'”

A local non-profit, Operation Blankets of Love, was collecting donations and needed a location to store them.

Baker didn’t hesitate to offer her place.

“I have been taking calls all day; ‘you taking donations?'”

Since Friday, the community has been bringing items from dog food to crates.

I wanted to help out. I don’t have room to take dogs in, so owning the business, I said, ‘let’s help out.’ The plan is to send all of this to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Many Paws will help take this to Southern California. They have a volunteer driver coming in.

Many Paws Volunteer Transport is an organization that helps transport animals out of shelters.

Alison Espie is a volunteer and she said rescues have been working around the clock to help— including the San Francisco SPCA from Las Vegas. She is helping them coordinate private planes to help transport dogs out of Southern California to Northern California using Amelia Air Rescue and Pilots N Paws.

“I think it is amazing how many people are coming together to help,” Espie said.

This is the first round of donations from Las Vegas. They plan to do more.

I couldn’t imagine losing my home. I have a plethora of dogs at home. I can’t imagine what is going through their head.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.