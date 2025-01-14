Brazen robberies leave Oakland, Alameda business owners fed up, despite report that crime is down

By Dion Lim

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — In recent weeks, a series of bold burglaries and robberies across the East Bay – including an incident early Monday where 2,000 packs of cigarettes were stolen – has left businessowners frustrated and concerned for their safety. It comes as police report that these crimes are down year-to-date. But for those directly targeted, it feels like anything but.

Surveillance footage from a robbery early Monday morning at a gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near 55th Street in North Oakland shows several masked individuals confronting an employee. The suspects forced their way inside, raided the store and the one next stealing all the cigarettes in sight and attempting to take the ATM before fleeing. The neighboring gas station was also targeted in the same incident where robbers shoveled packs into trash cans. Both locations are owned by Arash Salkhi.

“The profit margins are so low I’m considering not even carrying cigarettes in any of my stores,” Arash Salkhi said.

Salkhi, who operates four gas stations in Oakland, says robberies have become increasingly brazen. He’s installed security gates and bollards to deter crimes, but thieves continue to adapt. Less than two weeks ago, robbers broke through a bullet-resistant barrier at his High Street location to steal cigarettes. Video shows a terrified employee with her hands up.

“It’s a cat-and-mouse game we’re playing,” Salkhi said.

Nearby in Alameda, police confirmed several incidents this year in which vehicles were used to ram into businesses after hours, including burglaries at beauty supply stores like Ulta and Sally Beauty. While Alameda police reported a 41% decrease in burglaries in 2024 compared to the previous year, high-profile crimes are creating a perception that safety is worsening.

In Oakland, ABC7 News has covered cars crashing into a bank, a massage parlor and other businesses in recent weeks. Oakland police report an 8% drop in robberies year-to-date. A former gas station employee in San Leandro said she was frustrated beyond belief and doesn’t buy the stats.

“I left my job because of that,” she said. “Don’t steal cigarettes and put my life at risk.”

Salkhi says he’s exhausted his options, writing letters to the mayor and contacting the Oakland Police Department. He says response times are too slow and because of rising insurance premiums, he pays for repairs out of pocket.

“Everyone talks a big game about solutions, but there’s no proof in the pudding,” he said. “If this continues, I’m going to shut down my stores.”

Police in Oakland and Alameda say investigations into the recent crimes are ongoing.

