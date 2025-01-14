6-year-old goes viral during national anthem before Eagles’ playoff win over Packers

By Marcella Baietto

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Die-hard Eagles fan and 6-year-old Karson Baytops is captivating the hearts of tens of thousands of fans online for his devotion to the team.

On Sunday, his mother, Kristel Baytops, captured him stoically, watching the national anthem on their living room TV before Philadelphia’s wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers.

The video, which is inching toward nearly half a million views across social media, showed Karson with his eyes closed and his hand over his heart, intently listening to a saxophone rendition of the national anthem.

His mom fittingly captioned the video, “My son takes his football team very seriously.”

The little fan’s unwavering focus and respect for the moment didn’t go unnoticed as tens of thousands of supportive comments came flooding in.

The family currently lives in Virginia. However, since he’s originally from South Jersey, Karson’s dad has made sure to pass down his allegiance to the team to their three children.

And to prove just how passionate fans they are, Kristel says they named their son after former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

