Security guard dies from shooting at McDonald’s, police say

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A security guard died after he was shot at a McDonald’s in North Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to the fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road where they found a man – identified as 38-year-old Jamal Davis – suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Police said Davis was shot at the entrance of the restaurant during an altercation. Homicide detectives were notified.

“I am in shock and completely devastated by the tragic and senseless act of violence that occurred at my restaurant this afternoon,” said Danitra Bell, the McDonald’s local owner and operator. “My condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones — especially his son.”

Bell continued,” As a local McDonald’s franchisee, I have always been deeply committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for my team and customers. For almost two decades, this McDonald’s restaurant has been a place of community and safety, and I am committed to taking every possible step to ensure that this remains the case moving forward.”

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The second Baltimore City homicide of 2025

Sunday’s fatal shooting was Baltimore City’s second homicide of 2025, according to data from Baltimore Police.

The first homicide of the new year took place on Thursday, Jan. 9 when 36-year-old Richie Briggs was shot and killed in the 5900 block of Daywalt Avenue.

In 2024, Baltimore reported its first homicide on the second day of the new year after a shooting left a 16-year-old dead. The city had seen two homicides by January 9, 2024, according to police data.

The city reported 201 homicides in 2024, the lowest total since 2011, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2023, Baltimore recorded less than 300 homicides, which was the first time since 2014, and a 21% decrease from the previous year.

