Loved ones outraged after driver plows into cemetery, damaging headstones; 18-year-old man arrested

By Robbin Simmons, Rubén Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

WILDWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — An act of vandalism left a Central Florida graveyard damaged, families in disbelief and an 18-year-old man under arrest.

Headstones at Greenwood Cemetery near Ocala were damaged after, Wildwood Police said, a driver plowed over them and left, at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Area resident Deborah Lochrie was outraged by the vandal’s actions.

“This is our home cemetery. I just can’t believe what went on,” she said. “Sick to my stomach that somebody would do this, but God knows who’s done this.”

Jonie Taylor said her grandmother’s headstone were among those that sustained damage

“I was heartbroken. I was pissed more than anything,” she said.

A beat-up fence and tire tracks show how the driver made it through, hitting several tombstones.

Area residents said they have generations of loved ones resting at Greenwood.

“My son, my sister and my grandmother,” said Lochrie.

A lot of my aunts and uncles, my grandparents and my father,” said Frances Baker.

People came to check on their family members’ tombstones Friday morning.

“I’ve driven around, and all is well,” said Baker.

“I’m lucky that it didn’t go any further,” said Lochrie.

Police arrested the suspect Friday afternoon. They said they found pieces of his SUV in the cemetery.

With the help of surveillance video, detectives said, they tracked down the vehicle at a home about two miles from the graveyard, where they arrested the 18-year-old driver.

“I got a message from my friend, and I rushed here because my friend said, ‘Someone has damaged the graveyard, and I believe your grandmother was one of the headstones that got hit,’” said Taylor.

Now Taylor is working to repair a piece of her grandmother’s memory.

“We can get it put back; she’ll be pretty again. I feel sorry for the families that have to come out here and see this,” she said.

“I just hope whoever did this really regrets what they did, changes their ways, and then comes out here and makes it right,” said Lochrie.

Police said the suspect is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and causing property damage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.