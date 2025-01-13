Boat sinks in lake: 3 people rescued, 1 dead, officials say

By Zach Rainey, Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said three people were rescued and one person died after their boat sank while participating in in a fishing tournament in South Carolina.

Officials said four people were out on the lake for a private striped bass fishing tournament on Saturday morning.

Authorities said the people include two men, a woman, and a 7-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. near Saddlers Creek State Park, which is a part of Lake Hartwell.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, it appears that the boat began taking on water due to high winds, causing the boat to sink.

As the boat began to sink, the people on board called to the tournament’s staff members for help who immediately alerted first responders.

All four victims were thrown into the water approximately 300 feet from the shore. One victim was able to swim to shore, two victims were assisted by another boat and a woman was found just off the shoreline in the water.

The coroner said the victims were in the water for approximately 10-20 minutes prior to rescue.

Anderson County Emergency Management, dive teams, EMS, fire and deputies responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, EMS urgently began doing CPR on a woman near the shore. All four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The coroner later confirmed the woman died. She was identified as 25-year-old Kimberly Gomillion from Aiken.

