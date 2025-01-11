Modesto roommates make 5-hour drive to aid LA wildfire victims

By Nina Burns

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — Two Modesto roommates made a five-hour drive Friday to help victims of the Los Angeles-area fires.

Jori Nunes and Matt McDonald brought supplies to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“We’re all family,” Nunes said. “We all need to step it up and help each other. I don’t care if you’re in Central California, Southern California, or Northern California. If you have a way to bring blankets to me, I’ll just bring them.”

The two are helping aid a Southern California taco truck vendor who reached out and asked McDonald for help grilling.

“We’re going to be doing tacos, hamburgers, hot dogs — pretty much whatever people bring,” McDonald said.

Nunes will sort out all the donation boxes as McDonald helps grill.

“They were saying that there are people there also donating clothes but not a lot of blankets. They have a line full of cars waiting for blankets. We weren’t doing anything this weekend, so I decided to collect some blankets and fill up our car with what we could and just bring it,” Nunes said.

All hotels in the areas of the fires have been booked out. The roommates planned on sleeping in their car.

“We brought tarps to put them on and sort them out, and we brought as many blankets as we could fit in the car,” Nunes said.

The roommates will return to Modesto on Sunday evening but plan on returning to Southern California next week with another load of donations.

