Veterans of Foreign Wars post burglarized, safe stolen

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) — A recent burglary at the Marshalltown VFW post resulted in the theft of a safe containing cash, checks, keys and important documents.

“I really don’t understand it. A VFW shouldn’t be targeted for a burglary,” said Roger Dirks, the post quartermaster.

Dirks says what happened adds insult to injury given the fact it is a difficult time financially and membership-wise for VFWs nationwide.

“That’s a struggle for us,” he said.

A door to the building was pried open by the burglars, Dirks said.

Jerry Kremer, the senior vice commander of the Marshalltown VFW, was the first to see the damage Tuesday morning.

“I recognized exactly what happened. I don’t get excited. I am an ex-police officer,” Kremer said.

Kremer spent 30 years with the Marshalltown Police Department. Kremer says those involved went quickly from room to room.

They made their way through the building, leaving behind two computers before eventually making it to the commander’s office.

The safe was gone. Inside the safe was about $1,000 in cash, $400 in checks, an extra set of keys, and papers that include the deed to the building. All of which the VFW hopes to get back.

At this point, Marshalltown police would only confirm the VFW was burglarized, and the safe was taken. The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.