Man arrested after being accused of slashing at least 30 cars’ tires

By Mycah Hatfield

KATY, Texas (KTRK) — A resident of the Westfield Village neighborhood in Katy was arrested after being accused of slashing at least 30 neighbors’ tires.

Surveillance video from Westwood Pines Drive and Westerpine Lane shows a younger-looking man walking driveway to driveway on Thursday around noon using what appears to be a knife to puncture peoples’ tires.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 22-year-old Jesus Arellano and he is facing six initial criminal mischief charges.

Residents of Westfield Village say about 30 cars were affected. The extent of the damage differed.

In some cases, only one tire was slashed on one car. In others, multiple tires on the same car were punctured. In other cases, several cars in one driveway were affected.

Brothers Christopher and Jordan Moore said tires on two of their vehicles were slashed.

“I see the Rams tire popped,” Jordan said. “One tire popped, and I look, I’m like, ‘Well, let me see. Maybe it just got flat.’ I went around and checked, and boom. The other one’s flat, too.”

When he realized his passenger-side front tire was also flat, Christopher planned to take his car to get replacement tires for his father’s truck.

A video of his tire being punctured was captured on nearby surveillance.

“Wow, unbelievable,” Christopher said after watching the surveillance video. “So casual, so nonchalant, just so brazen. Ridiculous. Dude does not care.”

Friday afternoon, he replaced the tire on his vehicle, which had been on a jack in the street.

“I have to pay for the tire out of pocket,” Christopher said. “I’m a college student, in school full time. So yeah, I have to pay for my own tire now somehow.”

Elmer Garay lives a few houses down. He said he was not home at the time but got a call from the neighbor saying his tire had been slashed.

Garay put new tires on his Jeep last year and said he paid $700 per tire.

“Honestly, it’s a kid who thinks that this is a fun thing for him, I guess,” Garay said. “Entertainment. I don’t know what I can make of it. There’s nothing that could justify what his behavior is.”

