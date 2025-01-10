FedEx driver ambushed, $1,900 Apple monitor stolen

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

HARVARD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A FedEx driver was ambushed and robbed in Harvard, Massachusetts in what police say may have been a targeted attack.

The unidentified driver was delivering a package to a home off Stow Road Thursday afternoon when video from a security camera showed two masked men jump out of a white Acura and rip the box from the driver’s hands.

Harvard police said the men yelled threats suggesting they were armed. The men sped off with the package, a $1,900 computer monitor from Apple. The FedEx employee was not hurt.

“I never saw this here in Massachusetts, it’s very strange for me,” said Angelica Morgado. She owns the home, and it was her delivery that was stolen.

Targeted attack?

Morgado said she saw the car at the foot of her driveway Thursday morning as she took her children to school. When she returned home around noon, the car was still there. She tried looking into the car but said the tint on the windows was too dark. She couldn’t see anything.

“I am Brazilian and in Brazil this is common, but here, no. I thought here was safe but now no more. It’s dangerous too,” she told WBZ-TV.

Police said they believe the thieves were after Morgado’s delivery and knew it was arriving. But she’s not sure how the men knew what was being delivered and when.

“We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the local police in their investigation. The safety and wellbeing of our team members is our top priority, and we’re grateful no one was injured in this incident. As this is an active investigation, all other inquiries should be directed to the local police,” FedEx said in a statement to WBZ.

Harvard police are looking for a white Acura TLX with a Connecticut plate with partial letters BN.

“I hope the police find them super-fast because I have fear they will return here,” Morgado said. “For the safety of my family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.