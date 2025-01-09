Video shows blaze after power substation explosion

By Steven Rosenbaum

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Fort Worth officials have not yet revealed what caused an explosion at a power substation that led to a large fire Wednesday night.

Video from the incident shows large flames shooting from power equipment, sending a column of thick smoke into the sky.

The incident was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at an Oncor substation near Seventeen Lakes Boulevard and Henrietta Creek Road.

As of the last update from the Fort Worth Fire Department just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were in a holding position and had not decided on whether to let the fire burn out or keep working to suppress it. By midday Thursday, the department’s website with information for the news media did not show any units still assigned to the fire.

On Wednesday night, a department spokesperson said there was no immediate evidence of foul play, but an investigation would be conducted.

CBS News Texas has asked the Fort Worth Fire Department for more details.

There are several neighborhoods near the substation, but no evacuations were ordered.

According to Oncor, power crews had to disconnect equipment so Fort Worth firefighters could operate. The utility said that fewer than 50 customers lost power and their electricity was fully restored around 9 p.m.

