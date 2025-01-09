Restaurant offers free water amid crisis: ‘It’s super sweet’

By Wayne Covil , WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

HANOVER COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — As the Richmond community continues to grapple with the ongoing water crisis, neighbors and businesses are stepping up to help those in need.

Chris Walton said the faucet in the back of Kitchen 33 on Mountain Road is open for anyone who needs it to fill up a water container on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve been saving these jugs for about a year now to load them up in one load, and it was a perfect opportunity to help our community out,” Walton said Wednesday morning.

“We’ve got about 50 jugs left and a couple hundred buckets,” Walton added. “Once you get your water here, you’re welcome to come back and refill these jugs up, and if you don’t need it, refill them and pass it on to your neighbors.”

Crystal Kincaid, who has a 9-month-old baby, stopped by Kitchen 33 to get a free jug of water.

“I think it’s super sweet that they would go out of their way to even fill the jugs,” she said. “I can’t even wash a baby and making bottles. It’s been a challenge.”

VCU student Campbell Jenkins was also helping out.

“I’m actually here with my roommate; we are getting and delivering some water for family and friends nearby that can’t drive or have immobility issues,” he said.

Sue Dibble, the chairperson of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, expressed how inspiring it has been to see community members helping each other.

“It’s just amazing how people are willing to step up to help each other,” she said.

Hanover County is running four water distribution sites each day from noon to 7 p.m.

