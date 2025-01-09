Man pleads not guilty to murder of ex-girlfriend, a Chicago area doctor

By Marissa Perlman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend – a well-known northwest suburban doctor – formally pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Thursday.

William Zientek, 46, was indicted last month in the shooting death of Dr. Olga Duchon, of Vernon Hills. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing on Thursday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

Duchon was a well-respected endocrinologist with a practice in Mundelein.

Prosecutors have said Zientek lured Duchon to his home in Barrington on Nov. 17, 2024, on the grounds of having a face-to-face talk. Instead, when she arrived, Zientek allegedly hit her in the head with a baseball bat, fracturing her skull, then shot her in the chest in front of their now 4-year-old daughter.

Zientek’s attorney, Thomas Glasgow, has acknowledged Zientek killed Duchon, but he has claimed Duchon had a gun and the shooting was in self-defense. Duchon’s family has said they don’t buy the self-defense claim.

Police and prosecutors have not confirmed or denied that Duchon had a gun.

Duchon had been fighting in court to keep Zientek away from her before the shooting.

Court records show Duchon filed for an order of protection in November 2021, saying Zientek had left multiple guns spread all over the house, and had threatened to kill her and himself if she left him.

The next month, Duchon was granted that order of protection, which required Zientek to have no communication with Duchon, and stay at least 200 feet away from her at all times. But four days later they both agreed to resolve their conflict out of court.

In June 2022, Duchon and Zientek entered into an allocation of parental responsibilities and parenting plan, when their daughter was 18 months old.

Zientek is being held at the Lake County Jail while he awaits trial. He also may not have any contact with members of Duchon’s family, including his own child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.