7 Chicagoans charged in Waukesha luxury vehicle theft

By Nick Bohr

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — New charges were filed Tuesday in a brazen theft in February at Land Rover of Waukesha. Nine people were seen on surveillance video stealing six Land Rovers, a Porsche, a Jaguar and a BMW.

Police arrived too late to catch them before they drove off the lot, but a pit stop for gas in West Allis led to a 40-mile pursuit on Interstate 94.

Seventeen-year-old Calvin Valentine, of Chicago, ultimately wiped out and was arrested. He’s already serving a two-year prison sentence for burglary and operating a vehicle without consent.

The others got away, but Waukesha prosecutors Tuesday filed felony charges against seven of them for the multiple vehicle thefts at the Land Rover dealership. All of them are from Chicago.

According to the criminal complaint, the others were identified because they were all on a group call together at the time of the thefts.

Four are still on the run, but three other suspects are in custody in Milwaukee County. Tremaine Walton, 18, Correnthis Neal, 19, and Lamont Stanton, 20, were convicted of killing a man at a Milwaukee Taco Bell during a May 2024 carjacking attempt at 56th Street and North Avenue. That homicide came three months after the Waukesha Land Rover heist.

The fact the men would return to southeastern Wisconsin after the Land Rover thefts was no surprise to Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, but he has a message for others who think they’ll have an easy time here.

“Your chance of being caught, your chance of being convicted, is very high. In the city of Waukesha, but also Waukesha County,” Reilly said Tuesday.

The three men convicted in the fatal Milwaukee carjacking attempt are still awaiting sentencing. They’re expected to stand trial in the Waukesha case, along with the four suspects who remain at large.

