Van delivering food to ice fisherman goes through ice in Lake

By Brad Hanson

SHAWANO LAKE, Wisconsin (WAOW) — A van delivering food to someone ice fishing on Shawano Lake went through the ice early Tuesday morning.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday. The van was found south of the channel to Washington Lake.

The driver wasn’t in the van when first responders arrived, and had left the area on foot. Deputies were able to locate him a short time later. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, then arrested on an unrelated matter after he was released.

The van hasn’t been removed from the lake. A local towing company is working with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate the removal.

