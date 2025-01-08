Unexpected things happened when this school implemented a cellphone ban

By Hollani Davis

LANTANA, Florida (WPTV) — More than a year and a half after a student cellphone ban began at Palm Beach Maritime Academy, the principal, who was hesitant to try out a pouch program for students to lock their phones away, said she’s seeing positive results.

“They mentioned it being [used] at local concerts. That Dave Chapelle had it. I’m like, Dave Chappelle, awesome. If he can come in and teach a reading class, [great.] I’m not interested,” said principal Dionne Stone.

Comedian Dave Chapelle didn’t come to the grade 6-12 charter school, but teachers said what did was their students listening more, learning and being more engaged.

“Academically, they learn better and it’s easier for me to teach. They pay attention now,” said teacher Pierre Honorat.

At the beginning of the school day, students tuck their cellphones into individual pouches called Yondr pouches. They’re opened by an adult at the end of the day.

Administrators said that since the policy change, there’s been a sharp rise in statewide assessment scores.

“We were able to earn up to a 30% increase in our schools overall scores,” Stone said.

Better test scores is one positive surprise, but educators said three unexpected outcomes also cropped up as a result of the ban. First, online bullying has dropped. Second, cell phone thefts on campus are down. The third outcome as a result of the change is that students are bonding and connecting, not just in the classroom, but in places like the cafeteria.

“They’re talking a lot, because if they had their phones out, they wouldn’t be talking that much,” said a sixth-grade student who doesn’t own a phone yet.

Not all students love having their phones on lock, but even they told WPTV News anchor Hollani Davis that it forces them to be more present, both in and out of the classroom.

The classrooms at Palm Beach Maritime Academy are equipped with a phone so students can call home if needed. They can also go to the front office, administrators said, to contact their families.

