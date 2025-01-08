Palisades Fire devastates LA County as winds batter Southern California

By Marissa Wenzke, Matthew Rodriguez, Dean Fioresi

Southern California (KCAL/KCBS) — Tens of thousands fled their homes as a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades quickly spread to nearly 3,000 acres Tuesday, a blaze that authorities said could grow further as even stronger winds are expected through the night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the Palisades Fire started at 10:30 a.m. near 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. With winds reaching at least 40 mph, the flames quickly spread to about 200 acres and grew exponentially.

It continued to spread rapidly through the hillsides. As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 2,921 acres with zero containment. Authorities evacuated about 30,000 people as flames threatened more than 10,000 homes.

Exact numbers have not been released but footage from the scene showed multiple homes as they were engulfed by the massive flames.

Early Wednesday morning, evacuation orders expanded well into Malibu, creeping into the same area that was just devastated by the Franklin Fire in December.

“We’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters Tuesday afternoon, saying that the state dispatched 110 fire engines to Southern California in anticipation of the high winds.

LAFD said they received reports of multiple burn victims. One firefighter sustained a serious head injury while trying to douse the flames. She received treatment at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to LAFD.

Forecasters say gusts could reach up to 100 miles per hour in some parts of the region — likely the worst conditions seen since a windstorm in 2011 left behind $40 million in damage in Los Angeles County.

The Pacific Coast Highway was completely shut down near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Emergency shelters and evacuation map

With the flames moving quickly, some drivers abandoned their cars on Sunset near where the main LA roadway meets the PCH. Some said firefighters told them to get out and flee on foot. About 30 vehicles were left abandoned, according to the LA Fire Department.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents escaped their homes as firefighters continued battling the Pacific Palisades blaze.

Krishan Chaudry, a resident in the LA coastal community, said he could see flames burning from his backyard, which he said appeared suddenly. Thick, billowing plumes of black smoke were seen rising over the PCH as flames tore through hillsides.

“This happened just spur of the moment,” Chaudry said. “We were just looking at the smoke, and then all of a sudden, we saw fire everywhere.”

The Westwood Recreation Center has opened as an evacuation center and overnight shelter for evacuees and small animals, according to fire authorities. The El Camino Real Charter High School has also opened an evacuation shelter for residents, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the neighborhoods near the Santa Monica Mountains, Topanga State Park and as far south as Santa Monica.

The latest information from Cal Fire on evacuations and resources for those affected can be found here: lafd.org/news/palisades-fire-0

Roads closures

The following closures of the PCH have been announced by authorities while the latest updates can be found here.

Southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Las Flores Canyon Roadd Southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Topanga Canyon Boulevard Coastline Drive and Southbound Pacific Coast Highway School closures

The Los Angeles Unified School District canceled classes for Wednesday at the following four schools:

Canyon Charter Elementary School Marquez Charter Elementary School Palisades Charter Elementary School Paul Revere Charter Middle School

Classes at the Topanga Elementary Charter School have been relocated to Woodland Hills Academy.

“Affected schools are communicating directly with families. Please visit lausd.org for updates. If families need additional support, please contact our Family Hotline at (213) 443-1300,” LA City officials wrote in a statement.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District closed closed its four schools in Malibu.

“We plan for our Santa Monica schools to be open unless conditions change overnight,” Superintendent Antonio Shelton wrote in a statement. “Thank you for your continued attention and preparedness as we navigate these conditions together. Please continue to take care of yourself and each other.”

Pepperdine University has announced the Malibu and Calabasas campuses will be closed Wednesday. University officials said there is no immediate threat to the campus but they are monitoring the conditions of the Palisades Fire burning in the region.

“The University continues to monitor the Palisades Fire, which is approximately 3.5 miles east of the Malibu campus,” the university wrote.

Glendale Unified School District also closed all of its schools, childcare and district offices on Wednesday.

“This decision was made to prioritize the safety of our students, employees, and families, as wind and fires have significantly impacted the accessibility of roadways and the air quality in our area,” said Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson.

“Life-threatening” windstorm and a major red flag warning

Many parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the area where the wildfire started, are facing a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warning this week. It’s a relatively rare advisory the National Weather Service issues in more extreme cases, and it’s the same warning that was issued just before the Mountain Fire tore through nearly 20,000 acres in neighboring Ventura County last year.

Forecasters have warned of a “life-threatening” windstorm that is likely the most powerful one to hit the region since 2011, which left behind millions of dollars in damage and led to 400,000 people losing power.

Santa Ana winds are expected to strengthen later in the evening, peaking from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday — potentially complicating firefighting efforts and carrying flames even further.

Gusts could up to around 60 to 70 mph in many areas and up to 100 mph in a few parts of Southern California, according to forecasters.

“This will likely be a life-threatening, destructive, and widespread windstorm,” the National Weather Service said Monday, noting that the “Particularly Dangerous Situation” warning will be in effect from noon Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday for areas of LA including Malibu.

In December, the coastal community faced the Franklin Fire, which destroyed more than two dozen structures, including a number of homes, as it burned through over 4,000 acres.

Resources stretched thin

Firefighting resources were already being stretched thin with the massive response to the Palisades Fire, which prompted Los Angeles Fire Department to request all of their off-duty firefighters contact them and report if they’re available to assist with the firefight.

LAFD Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart says this is the first time the department has had to make such a request in the last 19 years.

With the powerful winds still battering the region, all firefighting aircraft were ordered to be grounded on Tuesday evening due to the dangerous conditions. Typically water-dropping aircraft are key in assisting ground units while working to battle wildfires.

Government officials react

In response to the blaze, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in regards to the response from local emergency departments.

The emergency declaration will allow “local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs,” said a statement from the governor’s office.

President Joe Biden, who was also briefed on the incident, shared a statement as well, noting that FEMA had already approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant.

“My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire,” said the president’s statement, in part. “Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs. My Administration will do everything it can to support the response.”

All three fires currently burning in Southern California have had their requests for federal funding through FMAG approved.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, also shared a statement on the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, which is burning near Pasadena.

“As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities. I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained,” her statement read, in part. “As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials.”

More fires burning in LA County

At the same time, about 40 miles inland, a second large brush fire erupted in the Eaton Canyon area above Altadena.

The blaze quickly grew to engulf more than 400 acres, threatening some structures in the area and forcing evacuations for people living in Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre.

At around 10 p.m., another blaze dubbed the Hurst Fire was reported in the San Fernando Valley. At the time, it was said to be about 100 acres, burning just north of the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and forcing evacuations for those living in the area.

