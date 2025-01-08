Man dies after police encounter; SBI launches investigation

By Marisa Sardonia

Click here for updates on this story

CLAY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man died after a police encounter involving a traffic stop in Brasstown, North Carolina, according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, at approximately 3:10 p.m., law enforcement with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a driveway entrance on Old Highway 64 in Brasstown, where a vehicle had abruptly stopped.

The driver was known to have a suspended license, authorities said in the release.

Officers conducted field interviews with the vehicle’s three occupants, which included 64-year-old William Monroe Turner from Hayesville, per the release.

A smoking device, consistent with methamphetamine use, was found on a female passenger and digital scales were located within the car, officials reported.

While standing outside the vehicle, Turner was seen attempting to swallow an item that was believed to be evidence, the release said. Officers tried to retrieve the item from his mouth, leading to a brief struggle during which Turner was tased without projectile components, according to the release.

The release said Turner was then handcuffed and stood up without issue. Shortly after, Turner went into medical distress. Officers administered the Heimlich maneuver, CPR and two doses of Narcan, authorities said.

The release said that lifesaving efforts continued until emergency medical services arrived.

Turner was transported to Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A follow-up examination revealed he had ingested a plastic bag, the release said.

Due to Turner’s medical distress during the encounter, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) was called to conduct an independent investigation, separate from the Clay and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.