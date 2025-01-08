Customs Officers seize rocket launcher from arms smuggler

By KVOA Staff

NOGALES, Arizona (KVOA) — Nogales Port of Entry U.S. Customs Officers made a stunning Surprise after discovering a suspect was trying to smuggle a rocket launcher to Mexico through its port of entry.

CBP say it happened when officers discovered the weapon hidden inside the body of a car on December 28th last year.

They go on to say they believe the rocket launcher was intended to be delivered to drug cartels.

Customs did not release the identity of the alleged Smuggler or charges filed.

