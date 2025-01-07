Mahjong Molly combines passion for ancient tile game and education, runs successful teaching business

By Lauren Crawford

DALLAS (KTVT) — A Dallas woman turned her passion for the ancient tile game, Mahjong, into a successful teaching business.

“Mahjong Molly” has been part of the recent boom of the game, while also creating personal success. For the past four years, Molly Hardy has been her own employer as a Dallas-based Mahjong instructor who loves sharing her knowledge about the game to others.

For master players like Hardy, there’s more to the game than matching tiles.

“The first person who finds a line, wins and says Mahjong.. Or Mahj.. or historically you can also say that’s it,” Hardy said.

The game is centered around strategy, skill and luck.

“I started a Mahjong teaching business, where it started me going to people’s homes, teaching small groups. And then that really evolved to teaching large groups, parties, fun events. I’ve dabbled in tournaments, charity events, which have been really rewarding, and now I am also training others to be Mahjong teachers across the country,” Hardy said.

Her interest in the game started around 2018 when a group of moms got together and learned to play.

“This game for me has given me a voice as a woman, as a mom, as a wife, as a friend,” Hardy said. “This has really been something in my life I’ve been able to show my kids, especially my daughter, that if you find something you really love, you can make a job out of it.”

Prior to Hardy starting her Mahjong teaching business, her background was in education. She taught elementary school for six years and received her master’s in education from Southern Methodist University, which may be why her business is thriving as players find her teaching style so approachable.

Teaching is second nature to Hardy, and over the past several years, education has led her on a different path. One that involves breaking down this complex game to new players all over the country.

“It’s like a teacher’s lesson plan. I said, okay, what is the goal? What do I want my students to learn? And how can I rewind and break it down into an approachable way?”

But with success came obstacles.

“The first 18 months, I said yes to every single teaching job. So, that was it,” Hardy said. “I said yes, yes, yes to everything.”

Now, Hardy said she’s found a balance. After building a strong foundation for her business, she now only teaches certain days. She’s also welcomed new teachers in Dallas to join her team.

Mahjong has been around for hundreds of years, so, why is a global game with hundreds of years of history gaining popularity now?

“Mahjong is a great game because it’s just hard enough to feel challenging every time,” Hardy said. “Mahjong is a great way to flex your brain space. It has been proven in studies to help prevent Alzheimer’s.”

Who knew a bunch of tiles could actually teach us a lesson — that there is no end to education, life is a process of learning new skills and turning passion into a profit can be a reality.

What does Mahjong mean to Hardy?

“It’s means a lot to me, not only as a job, you know, the profit and the payments are really wonderful, but it’s been a way for me just to connect with so many people.”

