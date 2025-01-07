Falcon ‘J6 praying grandma’ says she won’t take pardon if offered after conviction in Jan. 6 crimes

By Paige Reynolds

Click here for updates on this story

FALCON, Colorado (KRDO) — It has been four years since protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, in an attempt to derail the certification of the 2020 election. Many destroyed federal property and assaulted police officers in the process.

President-elect Donald Trump, who Congress formally certified as the 2024 election winner, has vowed to pardon some of his supporters who took part in the storming, once he takes office. However, not at all say they would take it.

Rebecca Lavrenz, widely known as the ‘J6 Praying Grandma’ tells KRDO13 she was called by God to enter the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Her decision to go is one she still stands by, even after being convicted and sentenced.

“I would do it all again because I have a very strong belief in God and believe that i’m here for a purpose,” Lavrenz said.

She’s one of some 1,500 people who were charged in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, “We were just exercising the First Amendment right to address the government for a redress of grievances. And we were doing it peacefully. I was, there was no violence in my part that I did.”

More than 170 people were charged with using a deadly weapon or injuring police in the attack.

Lavrenz was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, in addition to illegal parading, picketing, and demonstrating on capitol grounds.

The 72-year-old is currently on house arrest, with an order to pay a $103,000 fine.

“When I knew I was going to be charged, God didn’t want me to take a plea and I didn’t want to take a plea because I was standing for justice and truth,” Lavrenz said.

With Congress now certifying Trump’s electoral college victory, Capitol rioters are now one step closer to a possible presidential pardon.

However, Lavrenz says she won’t take one if it’s offered, “Even though there may be pardons on January 20th, I will probably deny the pardon. If I take a pardon, then I may not, my attorney said, I may not be able to continue with the appeal process. So, that to me is a higher goal.”

If President-elect Trump makes good on his promise to grant clemency to the January 6th rioters, some could be released from custody on the same day that pardons are granted.

However, larger-scale clemency actions by the president can take more time to process.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.