Aggressive dog shot and killed by officer during investigation, EPD says

By Adam Kight

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — An aggressive dog was shot and killed by a police officer in Evansville during an investigation Monday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to help Animal Control at a home on College Highway as part of an investigation into the inadequate housing of an outdoor dog.

According to EPD, Animal Control had been called to the home 16 times due to similar neglect concerns, leading to the request for EPD’s help to remove the large dog from the property.

After spending about 30 minutes on the scene, EPD says officers and Animal Control tried to remove the dog safely. They say the dog’s owner was told to leash it and walk it to the Animal Control vehicle.

While the owner was trying to leash the dog, EPD says it ran toward one of the officers and became aggressive, jumping at the officer with its mouth open.

EPD says the officer fired three rounds at the dog, and the dog died from its injuries.

The dog was being housed in an open-air style kennel with a tarp wrapped around two sides, EPD says. They say there was a frozen bowl of water in the kennel and that the temperature at the time of the incident was 24 degrees.

EPD says the dog’s owner was cited for animal neglect and that the investigation remains ongoing. They say more charges could be added as the case progresses.

