Standoff ends; deputies cut hole in wall to free hostages

By Angela Williams

YAZOO CITY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A standoff ended with a suspect in custody in Yazoo County.

The incident began at about 2 a.m. Monday with a 911 call from Oakhaven Apartments, according to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a very upset male subject that stated he was armed and wasn’t coming out,” according to a statement. “Deputies then made several attempts to talk the subject out of the apartment, but each attempt failed. It was then determined to be an active hostage situation knowing two females were still inside the apartment.

Yazoo County sheriff’s deputies cut a hole in a wall in an adjoining apartment that allowed the two hostages to escape unharmed.

“We are currently trying to handle this situation using as little force as possible,” the statement said.

At about 11 a.m., a battering ram knocked the door to the apartment open and SWAT team officers were heard telling the suspect to get down on the floor. Moments later, he was brought out in handcuffs.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was not hurt. What charges, if any, he may face have not been released.

