Longtime public works employee dies after being hit by sliding dump truck

By David Medina

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A longtime Jackson County Public Works employee died in a crash involving a dump truck on Sunday afternoon in Blue Summit, Missouri.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. confirmed the death of Everett Carter, 61, on Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire Jackson County family,” White said in a press release. “Everett Carter dedicated four decades of his life to serving our community with pride and professionalism. We will forever be grateful for his service and deeply miss his presence. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Ashland Avenue north of 20th Street, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

It also happened as blizzard conditions were moving through the Kansas City area.

Carter had been completing snow removal operations when the incident occurred.

A preliminary investigation found Carter exited a 2017 International Dump Truck.

The dump truck began sliding and hit Carter, who later died from his injuries.

Carter had been with the county for 40 years, spending the last eight working with the county’s public works department.

County snow removal crews were pulled from operations after the crash to allow staff to process Carter’s death, per White.

Operations resumed at 7 a.m. Monday.

A parked 2005 Honda CRV was also hit by the dump truck. A man inside suffered injuries not considered to be serious.

