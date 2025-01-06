$1,200 meat heist foiled; 2 arrests made

By Tim Fang

SOUTH BAY, California (KPIX) — Two people were arrested after a heist at a South Bay grocery store in which more than $1,000 in meat was stolen over the New Year’s holiday, deputies said.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Safeway store on Homestead Road in Cupertino last week. The thieves stole what was described as “ribeye & other prime beef cuts” worth about $1,200.

Deputies said a store employee was able to provide a description of the suspects and a getaway car.

A deputy tracked down the car to its registered address and arrested both suspects. Photos shared by deputies showed the recovered meats, along with other groceries.

“Huge shoutout to the alert Safeway worker! The only thing well-done here is the teamwork!” the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Deputies did not release their names.

