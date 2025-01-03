Strange odor at Pennsylvania home sends 5 people to hospital, officials say

By Tom Dougherty

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Five people, including four first responders, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to a strange odor inside a home and got sick in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Chester County officials said emergency medical services were called to a home on Templin Road in Glenmoore just before midnight for a report of a fall.

According to county officials, the EMS workers and the person they were helping inside the home smelled an odor, got sick and then went to the hospital.

The EMS workers have since been released, but officials have not yet confirmed the condition of the original patient.

According to county officials, the Chester County Hazmat Team found no unusual readings inside the home.

County officials said Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

