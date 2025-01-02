Woman attacked by 2 pit bulls in Detroit; strangers who tried to help also attacked

By Ruta Ulcinaite

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman says she was attacked by two pit bulls on New Year’s Eve, spending the holiday in a hospital bed. As strangers stopped to help her, she says they were attacked as well.

The woman, who only goes by Ashley, is left searching for answers after she was attacked around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Plymouth Road and Meyers Road, walking to her local liquor and convenience store.

“That could’ve been a child and not me, cause kids walk to the store all the time,” she said. “It was like why me, like why did it happen to me?”

Ashley says two large pit bulls came out of nowhere and attacked her. She screamed for help, attempting to get away and climb a fence. As she was being attacked on her arm and leg, strangers stopped to attempt to help her. Ashley says they were then attacked as well.

“Everybody that was trying to help me got injured. One guy’s head got ripped. I’m really appreciative for them, because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

Detroit Police responded and confirmed one dog was shot and killed. Ashley said it happened as the pit bull was attempting to attack an officer. According to police, the other dog was taken by animal control.

Meanwhile, Ashley was transported to a local hospital, ringing in the New Year in a hospital bed. She wants to see the owner held responsible, so the community can feel safe doing every day tasks once again.

