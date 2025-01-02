Mom charged in killing of infant left with brain bleed, skull fracture, broken bones

By Kate Amara

ABERDEEN, Maryland (WBAL) — A 32-year-old Aberdeen mother spent her New Year’s Eve in custody on charges connected with the killing of one of her six children – an infant.

Maya Dennis, was charged with first-degree murder connected to accusations of child abuse causing horrific injuries, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The child, a girl who is 5 1/2 months old and is survived by a twin brother, died at a hospital on Tuesday.

“It’s heartbreaking to even talk about it, but there was a brain bleed, a fracture in the skull, a broken leg and other serious internal injuries,” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told 11 News. “Here, around the holiday season, to be involved in the case of a murder of a defenseless (child), it’s truly a heartbreaking thing for our people.”

The girl had been in the NICU since birth and only just got home right before Christmas.

According to court charging documents obtained by 11 News, Dennis called 911 on Saturday night, saying her little girl wasn’t breathing. First responders took the baby to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center. The medical team called the sheriff’s office Sunday morning, saying the injuries were very serious, life-threatening and indicative of child abuse.

“Our investigators responded to the hospital and initiated the investigation, talking to family members – including the father, who was incarcerated at the detention center – and unfortunately, he learned about his child’s passing from our staff at the detention center. Just horrible. It’s just horrible at every turn,” Gahler told 11 News.

The sheriff told 11 News that investigators also spoke with Dennis.

“She has made statements to our investigators, admitting to her involvement in the injuries to the child,” Gahler told 11 News.

Authorities told 11 News that two of her five surviving children didn’t live with her and the other three are being cared for by family.

Dennis remained held without bail Wednesday at the Harford County Detention Center pending a bail review Thursday.

