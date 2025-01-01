Milwaukee woman charged with throwing alcohol bottles, biting firefighter while naked

By Stephanie Miller

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee woman has been charged with throwing $800 worth of alcohol bottles at workers and customers at a liquor store and biting a firefighter while naked.

According to court records, Milwaukee police were called to Westside Liquor Store at 89th and Appleton shortly before 9 p.m. the day after Christmas after a 911 caller reported a naked woman throwing bottles.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found the Milwaukee Fire Department already on the scene, trying to restrain 27-year-old Miranda Tolliver.

They had wrapped a yellow blanket around Tolliver and were trying to put her on a stretcher when police say she bit a firefighter on his forearm, breaking the skin.

The firefighter was treated on the scene.

Prosecutors charged Tolliver with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, battery to a firefighter, and bail jumping.

Tolliver was out on bond, awaiting trial on charges of resisting an officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury and battery.

