LAX air traffic controller steps in to avoid near collision on runway involving jet carrying Gonzaga basketball team

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate a near collision between a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team and a Delta flight at LAX last Friday afternoon.

It happened on Dec. 27 as Key Lime Air Flight 563, the plane carrying the basketball team, taxied to its gate following its arrival from Spokane, Washington. Air traffic controllers told the crew not to cross the runway since another aircraft was taking off at same the time, according to a statement from the FAA.

The team’s chartered jet, an Embraer E135, “proceeded to cross the hold bars” after receiving the direction, according to the FAA.

As the Delta flight lifted off the runway, an air traffic controller uttered over the radio “Key Lime, stop, stop stop.”

The jet promptly stopped and “never crossed the runway edge line,” according to the FAA. The air traffic controller allowed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to cross the runway and head to its gate after the Delta flight left the airport.

A YouTube channel called Airline Videos Live recorded the incident.

Gonzaga played UCLA on Dec. 28 and lost 65-62. They have another game in Los Angeles County against Pepperdine University at 7 p.m., Monday.

