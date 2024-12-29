Broadway’s “Gypsy” cancels 7 performances in 1 week due to cast illnesses

By Derick Waller, Katie Houlis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — Many Broadway fans were left disappointed after the new revival of “Gypsy,” starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, canceled nearly an entire week of performances after actors say a cold spread among the cast.

The show opened Dec. 19, then went dark just days later. Tickets were sold for nine performances between Dec. 22-28, but only Sunday’s matinee and evening show went on as scheduled; the following seven performances were canceled, some just hours before they were scheduled to start.

In a post on Instagram on Dec. 22, McDonald wrote, “You know that nasty cold that’s going around right now? Maybe some of you have it? Sore throat, cough, etc.? No fun right? Well that little bugger is racing through the Broadway community right now too including here at Gypsy and including yours truly.”

Posts on the official social media accounts for “Gypsy” have cited “multiple illnesses within the company” as the reason for the cancellations, adding, “Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed.”

According to the show’s social media accounts, performances will resume as scheduled starting Sunday.

Fans who had tickets to one of the canceled performances should check with their point of purchase to exchange their tickets for another date or get a refund.

Fans at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday night were exchanging their tickets, hoping to see the show Sunday before boarding their plane back to Utah.

“All I care about is that people get better,” tourist Jackie Eaton said.

“It is sad. People look forward to it, and Audra McDonald is a huge draw,” Broadway fan Matt Prendergast said.

In an October interview with CBS News New York’s Dave Carlin, McDonald said she was nervous about taking on the iconic role of Mama Rose.

“I’m filled with fear … I don’t know what’s going to happen, but as an artist and wanting to evolve as an artist, I’ve at least got to try,” McDonald said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.