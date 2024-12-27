Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries investigating hunting incident

By Metia Carroll

ZACHARY, Louisiana (WDSU) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a hunting accident in Zachary after a hunter was accidentally shot.

Agents with the department say, they responded to the scene on Dec. 23 after they were contacted due to someone being shot.

They learned that two people were unknowingly deer hunting at the same time on the same property when one of the men thought they shot a deer, but instead accidentally shot the other person with a buckshot from a 20-gauge shotgun.

The shooter immediately notified authorities and the person was airlifted to a local hospital for his non-fatal injuries.

Neither hunters was wearing hunter’s orange and did not have deer tags while hunting. The shooter was cited for hunting without deer tags and not wearing hunters orange.

LDWF says more charges could be possible depending on the investigation.

