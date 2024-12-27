Authorities hoping for “miracle” as search for missing Oklahoma girl continue

By Bo Evans

SHERMAN, Texas (KTVT) — North Texas authorities remained hopeful as the search continued for an 8-year-old Oklahoma girl who was swept away in floodwaters after her family’s SUV crashed into a ditch earlier this week.

“We haven’t changed the title of it. We’re still searching and hoping for a miracle,” said Lt. Sam Boyle of the Sherman Police Department on Thursday.

Sherman police are leading a multi-agency search, which entered its fourth day on Friday.

Six people were in the car when it crashed Tuesday morning. Police rescued four. The 8-year-old girl and her father Will Robinson, a well-respected 36-year-old coach from Durant, Oklahoma, were swept away. Police found Robinson dead later that day.

“It’s a horrifying thought, as a parent, it’s a horrifying thought,” Boyle said.

The search for the missing Oklahoma girl

Police have covered more than half of the area where they believe the missing girl is most likely to be found, but so far, they have had no luck. However, they are not giving up. The Sherman police said they are utilizing all available resources in the search.

“We’ve had K-9 teams, we’ve had drones out,” said Boyle, adding that they also have dive and kayak teams.

According to Boyle, the teams have covered more than half of the 15 miles of creek. Texas Task Force 2, a law enforcement team which specializes in rescue missions, has identified that portion of the creek as the most likely area to find the girl.

“Once they left the roadway, they got caught in a drainage ditch, and the flooding levels of the drainage ditch swept them south until it ended up in Post Oak Creek,” Boyle said.

But Boyle said they’re still holding out for that miracle.

“Simply, we’re all with you and we’re going to keep going till we can’t,” he said.

