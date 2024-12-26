Woman, 22, accused of stabbing victim over bad tip after pizza delivery in Kissimmee

By Dacia Johnson

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 22-year-old woman is facing attempted murder and home invasion charges after deputies say she stabbed someone over a bad tip for a pizza delivery.

Brianna Alvelo was arrested Monday after the Sunday night incident at Riviera Motel on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arriving deputies found the victim, who was stabbed multiple times after ordering pizza from a local restaurant earlier in the evening.

OCSO says Alvelo “became upset about the amount of tip she received,” later returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room.

Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking the victim, OCSO said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Alvelo faces home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

She was booked into the Osceola County Jail on no bond, OCSO said.

The male suspect has not been identified, OCSO said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

