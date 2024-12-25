Volunteers build tiny homes for Helene survivors, offering hope and warmth this Christmas

By Kimberly King

Click here for updates on this story

Swannanoa, North Carolina (WLOS) — Helene survivors in Swannanoa are reflecting on gifts of housing. A team of volunteers for weeks have been working on building 12-feet by 16-feet cabins.

The units are insulated and come with a mini-fridge and microwave.

“So far we’ve been able to put 20 people in them,” said Beth Dalton, one of the volunteers spearheading the build.

Dalton said the non-profit National Mental Health Alliance is behind the effort with founder Justin Peck.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.