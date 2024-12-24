Colorado woman recovers from unique liver cancer surgery in time for Christmas

By Jeff Todd

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — It was a very special holiday season for an Aurora resident recovering after a unique surgery. Doctors push the limits to treat patients, especially during this time of year.

It only takes one look around Anna Aist’s house to see Christmas is her favorite holiday.

“I started to buy those many, many years ago,” Aist told CBS Colorado.

Aist’s house was ready ahead of Christmas. From the village, to the nutcrackers lining her kitchen, to the handmade pieces of art from her late husband, who passed away this year.

“He loved woodwork,” Aist explained. “He made all of these. This this whole room is Santa.”

It’s almost a year since, Aist’s husband passed away in January.

“Who would have thought I would have got cancer after that,” Aist said.

At 84 years young, this is a special Christmas for Aist. She’s still recoverin from surgery after being diagnosed with liver cancer earlier in 2024.

“He told everybody I looked spry, and I passed all the tests except for three, and they had to do with my liver,” Aist said.

Dr. Raheel Jajja at HCA HealthONE Presbyterian St. Luke’s tried a unique liver resection surgery.

“He thinks he got it all, and he took out 10% of my liver,” Aist explained.

A had specific instructions on when to have the surgery this year.

“I said, if you’re going to do it, do it soon,” Aist said. “Because I want to be up feeling good for the holidays. That’s one of my favorite things.”

So Aist’s family from all over Colorado will soon be with her to unwrap presents and spend time together. It’s precious time with a patient who has worked hard to make the holiday special.

“And they said they want food, food, food,” Aist said with a positive chuckle.

