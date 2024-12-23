Video shows fireworks exploding as 2 homes are destroyed in Massachusetts fire

By Neal Riley

SPENCER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Crews encountered exploding fireworks and icy conditions at a fire that destroyed two homes in Spencer, Massachusetts on Sunday.

The fire on East Avenue was reported at about 4 p.m. Two homes were destroyed and a third was damaged.

Two families “lost everything” in Spencer fire “Unfortunately two of our families from town lost everything tonight and a third had damage to their home,” Spencer Fire & Emergency Services posted to Facebook. “Despite the very frigid conditions firefighters from several communities tried their best to save the two exposures.”

Nobody was home when the fire started. No injuries were reported from the fire, but Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons said that two firefighters fell through the ice while trying to get water from nearby Thompson pond because there are no hydrants in the area. They were not hurt.

Pictures and video from the scene showed intense flames fed by a propane tank in the basement, as well as fireworks exploding in the air. A neighbor told WBZ-TV that he heard explosions and his house shook.

Spencer fire under investigation Temperatures were well below freezing on Sunday, and the state Department of Fire Services responded to the scene to help firefighters in the bitter cold. Oakham, Leicester, Sturbridge, Brookfield and Rutland were among the communities that helped with the fire response.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting the local police and fire department with the investigation.

