Paramedics take down man after he tries to rob them

By Darius Johnson

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two Chicago Fire Department paramedics were attacked and robbed overnight Sunday into Monday, but the medics succeeded in taking down the robber.

The medics were not armed, and they did not know if the robber had a gun. Nevertheless, they managed to flip the script with their bare hands.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, the paramedics from Ambulance 24 and Engine 122 on 79th Street called a 10-1 to trigger an emergency police response in the 7900 block of South Throop Street in Auburn Gresham.

“When we call a 10-1, the cops usually rush,” said Chicago Firefighters Union President Patrick Cleary. “I mean, 10-1 for a cop for 10-1 for a fire, you get an immediate response.”

The paramedics were on the scene for a report of a person having trouble breathing. When they arrived, the man for whom they were called refused medical attention.

“While they were there, someone attempted to rob them—insinuated they had a weapon,” said Cleary, “and they overpowered that person, and found out he didn’t have a weapon, held him down, called for a 10-1, and police arrived and arrested him.”

Cleary said the medics were unarmed, and used their bare hands to defend themselves.

“Normally they’ll steal tools off of an engine or a truck, so this is odd,” said Cleary, “but it does happen.”

The robber took the paramedics’ money and a cellphone, which was recovered after the arrest.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) was left in disbelief by what happened.

“Anger, frustration, not surprised though,” said O’Shea. “The violent nature that goes on in so many neighborhoods—particularly in the overnight hours—make it so dangerous for our paramedics to respond. Again, they are there to save lives.”

That mission will continue regardless of the risks on the streets of Chicago, Cleary emphasized.

“It pulls you together. You know, work together to protect each other,” Cleary said. “I’m proud of them that they overpowered this guy and put him down on the ground. Good job.”

The medics checked into Holy Cross Hospital for minor injuries. They were treated and released.

The Chicago Fire Department said there is not much its personnel can do in such moments except call for help—which came in a matter of two minutes.

“I’m just glad it didn’t end tragically. Could you imagine if the guy had a gun?” said Cleary.

Meanwhile, O’Shea said he has been in contact with police and the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke, where they hope felony charges will be approved immediately.

“We cannot stand for first responders racing to the scene to provide life-saving medical attention to someone in need to be attacked like this,” O’Shea said. “Unconscionable that this happens in our society, yet it happens more frequent.”

