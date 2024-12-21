NYC congestion pricing faces last-ditch fight in federal court

By Alice Gainer, Jesse Zanger, Doug Williams

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — New York City congestion pricing is facing a last-ditch effort in federal court to block the state’s implementation of the new tolls.

The MTA is set to start charging most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street on Jan. 5, but the latest in many legal fights could force another delay.

A judge in the Southern District of New York heard arguments at a preliminary injunction hearing for four New York-based lawsuits against congestion pricing, but did not issue a ruling Friday.

The United Federation of Teachers, U.S. Trucking Association of New York and a group of New York City Council members called New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing Tax are among the plaintiffs.

The judge said he will soon rule on whether their lawsuits have merit and deserve more consideration. If the just sides with them, an injunction would be issued and effectively pause congestion pricing, once again.

An attorney for the trucking association called congestion pricing “unreasonable, unfair,” and said that the MTA is trying to generate money “on the backs of the industry which is the lifeblood of Manhattan’s economy.”

Attorneys for the defendants, including the MTA, said, “The public interest favors the implementation of congestion pricing,” and that it would “reduce congestion, improve the economy and quality of life.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said efforts to settle a lawsuit brought by New Jersey are at a standstill.

Congestion pricing set to take effect soon

Congestion pricing cleared its final legislative hurdle back in November.

Under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s revised plan, the daytime toll with an E-ZPass would cost $9 from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday for the next two years. In 2028, the MTA could then raise it up to $12. Tolls will be 75% lower during off-peak hours in a bid to encourage more overnight deliveries.

The toll zone covers Manhattan south of 60th Street, and includes the Lincoln, Holland, Hugh L. Carey and Queens Midtown Tunnels, along with the Williamsburg, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges.

There are some exemptions, including for emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, and for certain low-income drivers and people with medical conditions that keep them from utilizing mass transit.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would kill the program, and Rep. Mike Lawler has promised to put forward legislation denying the MTA federal funds for as long as the program is in effect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.