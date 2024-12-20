Mother shares story of loss to help others cope during the holidays

By Royale Da

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Dominique Corbine, a clinical educator at Lovelace Hospital, shares her story of losing her 12-year-old son, Oskar, to suicide in 2013 to help others experiencing loss during the holidays.

“He was probably one of the smartest people I’ve ever met,” Corbine said.

Oskar, a dark-haired child with a bright personality, brought immense joy to his mother’s life.

“He’s also extremely funny. Sometimes inappropriately funny, but very funny,” Corbine said.

Corbine, who spent most of her career as an ER nurse, faced her worst day when Oskar died close to the holidays, a time when most families are celebrating.

Now, Corbine wants to share her story of loss with anyone experiencing similar pain.

She acknowledges the dark times but emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with a support group and finding moments to honor loved ones.

“It made me realize that perspective of spending time. And I really tried to be a much better mom after that. And I ended up having another child after he died. And, you know, she’s like an absolute blessing,” Corbine said.

Corbine understands the trap of looking back on the “could’ve’s and should’ve’s.”

For her, creating new traditions was a path to healing.

She released bottles into a body of water with notes, asking people to write back.

“And I have gotten some really beautiful notes back from people who found our bottle,” Corbine said.

Corbine wants those struggling this holiday season to know they are not alone.

She hopes her words and a photo of Oskar in happier times will offer some comfort.

“Always joking around. Dancing, loved movies, like, would memorize movies. Shark Tale being one of them. He had, like, you know, the little shrimp that would talk. And he had a whole, you know, he’d memorize that entire dialogue about the little shrimp,” Corbine said.

